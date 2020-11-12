Diabetes workshop canceled

ELKO – A Nov. 14 workshop at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital entitled “Thriving with Diabetes” has been canceled due to the increased number of active COVID-19 cases in the community.

The hospital hopes to reschedule its Healthy Living Workshop Series in 2021.

5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids

ELKO – “Thanksgiving for Kids” helps provide food for families in need. Food donations are not being accepted this year because of Covid-19 regulations. However, the organizing group is accepting grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at Communities in Schools, 445 Boyd Kennedy Road, Unit 6. Other businesses accepting donations for the program include Donuts N Mor, Bronze Beauty Bar, Bonanza Produce, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Anytime Fitness and Family Dental Care.

For more information call Stacy Medina at 340-8677 or Tabitha Stanley at 299-8283.

