 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Diabetes workshop canceled
0 comments

Diabetes workshop canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko Summit
Marianne Kobak McKown

Diabetes workshop canceled

ELKO – A Nov. 14 workshop at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital entitled “Thriving with Diabetes” has been canceled due to the increased number of active COVID-19 cases in the community.

The hospital hopes to reschedule its Healthy Living Workshop Series in 2021.

5th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Kids

ELKO – “Thanksgiving for Kids” helps provide food for families in need. Food donations are not being accepted this year because of Covid-19 regulations. However, the organizing group is accepting grocery store gift cards and monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off at Communities in Schools, 445 Boyd Kennedy Road, Unit 6. Other businesses accepting donations for the program include Donuts N Mor, Bronze Beauty Bar, Bonanza Produce, Elko Chamber of Commerce, Anytime Fitness and Family Dental Care.

For more information call Stacy Medina at 340-8677 or Tabitha Stanley at 299-8283.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minuteman rides through town
Lifestyles

Minuteman rides through town

ELKO – Like a page out of history, Travis Gerber of Spring Creek rode horseback on Veterans Day dressed in Revolutionary garb and carrying a B…

Elko grad wins Idaho pageant
Lifestyles

Elko grad wins Idaho pageant

BOISE, Idaho – Elko High School graduate Kylie Martin of Boise was crowned Miss Idaho Collegiate 2021 at the Hilton Garden Inn Spectrum in Boise.

Obituaries

Brad Bair

Calvary Baptist Church is hosting a celebration of life in memory of Brad Bair. 577 Walnut St., Elko, NV. November 20 at 1:00. All are welcome.

+2
Pets of the Week
Lifestyles

Pets of the Week

ELKO – Meet the Elko Animal Shelter’s very special Pets of the Week: Missy, (No. 42340413) is a 2-year-old, female Rottweiler/Cane Corso mix w…

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's a slaughter': Doctor reacts to US Covid-19 numbers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News