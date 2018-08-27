Dinner in the Park kicks off Band of Indian's busy year

ELKO – The upcoming school year promises to be a very busy one for the Elko High School Band of Indians, filled with competitions, a trip to the Virginia International Music Festival and the opportunity to march in the NATO Parade of Nations.
But it is powered by the largest band in about five years, with about 26 freshmen joining marching band this year and attending band camp for three weeks, said band director Michael Broyles.
“These kids have been working incredibly hard to get their half-time show, parade music, and stand music performance ready to go,” Broyles said.
The hard work will pay off as the band is set to perform five times during the first week of school, including the annual Dinner in the Park fundraiser starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Elko Main City Park.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Broyles said. “This year we’re serving New York steaks with a baked potato, salad and dressing from the Star, drink and dessert.”
The evening includes two performances by the band at 5 and 6:30 p.m. with a dessert auction in between. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased from any band member or at the dinner.
Gov. Brian Sandoval will attend the dinner, Broyles said, along with candidates running for local office who are volunteering to help with cooking the steaks and the auction.
Proceeds from the dinner will go toward travel expenses for the band, which is scheduled to go to five band competitions in the fall and the Virginia International Music Festival in the spring.
The festival includes marching in the NATO Festival’s Parade of Nations, attending the Virginia International Tattoo, and visiting local attractions including Busch Gardens and Virginia Beach.
“They will be marching along with military bands from all over Europe,” Broyles said.
Broyles is also hoping the community can pitch in with used instruments thanks to the influx of students into the band program.
“We’re calling on the community to bring any used instruments they’re not using to Dinner in the Park,” Broyles said. “Those donations are tax deductible.”
Building the band
During band camp, students have been preparing their half-time show, “Enlightenment,” that includes music from Coldplay and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” with the addition of LED lights.
“We’re going to have a lot of new and exciting things with the color guard and drums,” Broyles said. “You can catch that at all the home football games or at a competition.”
Developing two of the marching band’s elements started last winter with the addition of winter programs dedicated to the color guard and drum line, Broyles said, which “was very successful.”
“Our drum line ended up placing third in the northern Nevada region,” he said. “It’s something we’ll start back up in December after the fall marching season is over.”
The band program is growing by other means. Broyles, along with his assistant director Rod Royce, also teaches band at Flag View Intermediate and Adobe Middle School.
“We are hoping to have a record-breaking sixth grade band of 50 students,” Broyles said. “And we were able to add a second band class at Adobe for students who miss out on sixth grade band and still want to play. They’ll now have an opportunity to join band at Adobe.”
Providing opportunities to students who show an interest in music is important, said Broyles, who encourages new students to join the band at any time, but hoped students might take the opportunity to join when they’re younger.
“We’ve had a ton of kids just show up, which is great, and we’ll teach them to play if they want to play,” Broyles explained, but “it is a lot harder to catch up the longer you wait.”
Although there are many opportunities for students at EHS to shine musically through the winter color guard and drum line along with the jazz band and upcoming combined symphony orchestra, Broyles said the band is encouraged to have multiple interests such as sports, speech and debate, and student council.
“We’ve got kids from all activities throughout the school, and that’s what makes this group so great. It’s such a diverse group of people that come together for common goals, who have a good time playing music,” he said.
Broyles credited Royce and his staff, including color guard instructors Kristin Gaul and Emily Johnson and percussion instructor Jared Garrison, for keeping all three school bands running smoothly.
“There are a lot of moving parts, but luckily, it’s not me. I’ve got a great staff,” Broyles said, adding that support from administration keeps the band going.
“We have a great set of administrators all the way to Central Office that are really supportive of music and the band in particular,” he said.
The success of Jazz Fest underscored the support the band has from the community and how important their contribution is to the band, Broyles said.
“The community outreach we got from that was outstanding,” Broyles said. “Without the community support, none of this would be possible … [at a time] with school funding for music and arts declining. It’s crucial for our success.”
To buy tickets for Dinner in the Park, donate an instrument, or sign up a student for band at Flag View Intermediate or Adobe Middle School, email Broyles at prideofnevada@gmail.com.
