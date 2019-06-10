ELKO -- Spring Creek High School senior Dionne Stanfill was presented a $1,000 scholarship from the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise.
Dionne was selected by the club’s scholarship committee because of her outstanding dedication to the community, leadership roles in her school, and her appreciation for civic duties.
"We wish Dionne the best of luck in her endeavors at the University of Nevada in the Fall Semester of 2019, and we believe she will continue advocating the importance of community service and dedication to the community wherever she resides," said club member Kerry Aguirre.
"The Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise proudly supports Elko County youth, and we appreciate the businesses and organizations who have donated to make scholarship opportunities such as this one possible."
Visit www.ElkoMorningRotary.org to learn more about this and other Rotary projects.
