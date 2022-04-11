District names April STARS award recipients

ELKO — Chris LaPlante and Brandy McAnany were selected as the Elko County School District April Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

LaPlante is a third-grade elementary school teacher at West Wendover Elementary School.

Nominated by a colleague who wished to remain anonymous, they explained LaPlante has had a long-standing commitment to helping students.

“He [LaPlante] tutors students after school, working one-on-one with many of the special needs students in his class, and goes above and beyond to do whatever he can to help them be successful. He is respectful and supportive to parents and colleagues. Many teachers look up to him because he is empathetic and inspires them to persevere when they just don't think they can get through another day. One of his students recently called him his personal 'Teacher Hero' because he helps him to ‘read better and be nice to other students,’” the nomination stated.

McAnany is a paraprofessional for Liberty Peak Elementary.

Also nominated by a colleague who would like to remain anonymous, they shared, “Brandy has been a paraprofessional for 10 years in various locations. Not only does she dedicate her time to helping the students she is working with, but she is also an avid team player and role model for all of the other paraprofessionals in the school. Her dedication to the Special Education department goes above and beyond to ensure that every child's needs are being met, often working through lunches and on her personal time to achieve this.”

Each recipient received a $50 Amazon gift card, donated by LP Insurance, Print n Copy, and Elko Federal Credit Union and flowers donated by Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop.

STARS was designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools. Nominations are open for May. Community members are invited to nominate individuals. The nomination form can be found at https://www.ecsdnv.net/Human-Resources.

