Do I really need a mammogram every year?

Breast cancer affects so many women each year. In the US, it’s estimated that one out of every eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. And all of us know someone who has been impacted by this disease. So, honestly, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is get a screening mammogram each and every year. That way, we can catch breast cancers early when they are the most treatable, the most curable, and when they have the least impact on your health and well-being.