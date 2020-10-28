Do I really need a mammogram every year?

Every October we hear the same message: women over the age of 40 should get an annual mammogram. But why? We decided to ask a radiologist – a medical doctor who reads mammograms and other types of diagnostic images – for her clinical perspective.
Dr. Arielle Bauer is a radiologist who practices at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and who graciously agreed to answer our questions. Here’s how the conversation went …
Each year during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we all wear pink and talk a lot about mammograms. But, first things first, what exactly is a mammogram?
A mammogram is a special type of low-dose x-ray of the breast to look for early signs of breast cancer. Using mammography, we can detect abnormal masses in the breast tissue years before they can be felt via physical exam.
So, why should a woman get a mammogram every year?
Current guidelines from the American College of Radiology and from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network recommend screening every year for women beginning at age 40. Annual mammograms have been proven to detect breast cancer earlier when it is most curable. If a radiologist can compare this year’s mammogram with last year’s mammogram and, preferably, years prior to that, then the doctor can spot tiny changes in the breast that might not stand out otherwise.
More than 75% of women who develop breast cancer do not have any family history of the disease, which is what makes screening so important. Simply put, screening improves survival. Studies have shown that annual screenings have decreased breast cancer deaths by 15% to 29%.
There’s been a lot of talk recently about 3D mammograms. What are the advantages of getting one?
3D mammography, or tomosynthesis, is an advanced form of breast imaging where multiple images from different angles are captured and reconstructed into a 3D image. Studies have shown that 3D mammography has improved cancer detection rates by about 40%.
Since 3D mammograms provide a more in-depth image for the doctor, they have also decreased the number of patients who are called back in for a follow-up mammogram or a biopsy. Reducing the number of unneeded breast biopsies is one of the major benefits of 3D mammography.
Are there any risks involved in exposing the breasts to low-dose x-rays while getting a mammogram?
Women ask me all the time about the risks and benefits of mammography. Of course, as with anything we do in medicine, there are both risks and benefits involved. However, when it comes to getting a mammogram, the risks are infinitesimally low and the benefits are potentially life-saving. For me, it’s really a no-brainer.
Breast cancer affects so many women each year. In the US, it’s estimated that one out of every eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. And all of us know someone who has been impacted by this disease. So, honestly, the best thing you can do to protect yourself is get a screening mammogram each and every year. That way, we can catch breast cancers early when they are the most treatable, the most curable, and when they have the least impact on your health and well-being.
Thank you, Dr. Bauer, for taking time to answer our questions. And thanks for all you do to make our community healthier!
To schedule a 3D mammogram at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, please call 775-748-2243 and select option “2” for radiology.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!