Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament turns 20

ELKO – The Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is returning to the Spring Creek Golf Course on Saturday.
For 20 years the tournament has raised money for local organizations while honoring the memory of Don Wilkinson, a founder of Elko Tool and Fastener.
“He and my husband, Bob, and I, we started ETF,” said Gail Collyer, Wilkinson’s daughter.
ETF opened in 1996. Three years later, Wilkinson died unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. The tournament began later that year because of Wilkinson’s love for golf, Collyer said.
The tournament also raises money for local organizations Friends For Life and Shop with a Cop. The charities have been a mainstay for the Don Wilkinson Memorial for many years, Collyer explained.
“It used to be some different ones, but we changed it,” she said. “Both of these organizations provide a valuable service to our community, and all proceeds remain in the Elko area.”
Over the years, the tournament has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. It also remains a popular tournament, with 124 golfers participating last year.
“It’s one of the biggest tournaments there is in Elko and Spring Creek,” Collyer said.
Hosted and sponsored by ETF, the tournament is also seeking sponsors for hole prize donations.
For more information, call Gail at 934-6893 or Eric at 775-738-2288.
