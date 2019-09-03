You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament turns 20

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}
Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament

Don Wilkinson, founder of Elko Tool and Fastener, is shown in this undated photo. The memorial golf tournament and fundraiser is in its 20th year and opens with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Spring Creek Golf Course. 

 GAIL COLLYER

ELKO – The Don Wilkinson Memorial Golf Tournament is returning to the Spring Creek Golf Course on Saturday.

For 20 years the tournament has raised money for local organizations while honoring the memory of Don Wilkinson, a founder of Elko Tool and Fastener.

“He and my husband, Bob, and I, we started ETF,” said Gail Collyer, Wilkinson’s daughter.

Don Wilkinson

Don Wilkinson poses in front of a sign for his business, Elko Tool and Fastener, in this undated photo. The memorial golf tournament and fundraiser is in its 20th year and opens with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sept. 9 at the Spring Creek Golf Course. 

ETF opened in 1996. Three years later, Wilkinson died unexpectedly on Feb. 20, 1999. The tournament began later that year because of Wilkinson’s love for golf, Collyer said.

The tournament also raises money for local organizations Friends For Life and Shop with a Cop. The charities have been a mainstay for the Don Wilkinson Memorial for many years, Collyer explained.

“It used to be some different ones, but we changed it,” she said. “Both of these organizations provide a valuable service to our community, and all proceeds remain in the Elko area.”

Over the years, the tournament has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. It also remains a popular tournament, with 124 golfers participating last year.

“It’s one of the biggest tournaments there is in Elko and Spring Creek,” Collyer said.

Hosted and sponsored by ETF, the tournament is also seeking sponsors for hole prize donations.

For more information, call Gail at 934-6893 or Eric at 775-738-2288.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News