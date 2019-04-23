RENO — The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has named Dr. Steven Lore as a family medicine clinical faculty member at UNR Med’s new Elko Family Medicine Residency Program, a collaboration with Nevada Health Centers.
Lore will be seeing patients on his own, as well as teaching and overseeing the patient care of medical residents and students at the UNR Med Elko clinic located within a newly renovated section of the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center at 762 14th St. in Elko. Lore and his fellow Elko Family Residency Program physicians and resident physicians are accepting new patients.
The Elko Family Medicine Residency Program aims to increase the primary care physician workforce in Elko and the surrounding areas, through the training of resident physicians under the supervision of experienced UNR Med faculty physicians.
The program currently includes four residents and will expand to six residents in July, with residents completing their first year in Reno and the last two years of their residency in Elko. It is anticipated that four residents will serve the needs of approximately 4,000 Elko patients.
The average resident will see approximately 35 patients per week in the clinic. Nevada Health Centers manages the daily clinic operations.
“We’re excited to have Dr. Lore on board to expand and enhance clinical practices, educate our future health care providers and serve the health needs of rural Nevadans,” said Dr. Daniel Spogen, chair of UNR Med’s Department of Family and Community Medicine. “His contributions in this new role will fully support our Elko faculty, residents and students.”
Lore comes to the UNR Med Elko Family Medicine Residency Program after 15 years practicing medicine in his native Utah. He is a board certified family physician, certified in hospice and palliative medicine and was one of only three Utah physicians to complete the Hospice Medical Director Certification in 2014. He is trained in broad-scope rural family medicine, including low-risk obstetrics, colonoscopy, ECG treadmills, minor in-office surgical and gynecology procedures and hospice.
Lore earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Utah and completed residency training at Brazos Family Medicine, a Texas A&M University affiliate in Bryan, Texas. As a family medicine resident, he helped medically direct a community-based hospice serving seven rural Texas counties with no other hospice providers.
His rural residency training inspired Dr. Lore’s specialization in family medicine, where he’s able to offer a wide range of medical skills and services for the whole family. He has held several academic appointments, teaching and training positions and served as a medical consultant, throughout his medical career.
For information, or to make an appointment at the Elko Family Medicine Residency Program, call 775-738-5850 or 800-787-2568. The program is located at the Elko Family Medical and Dental Center at 762 14th St.
Hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
