Dramatic Nevada scenery featured in 2022 Geology calendar

RENO – Celebrate the unparalleled geology of Nevada all year long with a photo calendar from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology. The 2022 calendar is now available.

The calendar features beautiful photos highlighting Nevada’s scenic wonders and features a different geologic topic each month: Goblin Knobs, South Pahroc Range, Columnar Joints, Big Den Creek Canyon, Hot Springs, Peak Bagging, Beatty Mountain, Pinto Valley Wilderness, Santa Rosa Range, Goshute Mountains, Lake Tahoe, and Cavernous Weathering.

Interesting facts about Nevada and Nevada geology are also included. such as:

— The day John C. Fremont discovered Pyramid Lake (Jan. 10, 1844)

— The 1934 Excelsior Mountains magnitude 6.1 earthquake (Jan. 30)

— Last year’s Monte Cristo Range magnitude 6.5 earthquake (May 20, 2020)

— The discovery of silver ore in Pony Canyon, Austin (May 2, 1862)

— In 1984 the first federally permitted geothermal plant in Nevada at Desert Peak in Churchill County (Oct. 9)

Photos are selected through through the Bureau’s annual photo competition. This year’s contest winners are Eric Poulin, first-place; Goshute Mountains, Elko County (and the cover photo); Second-place, Bob Tregilus; Goblin Knobs, Reveille Range, Nye County (January photo); and Jack Hursh, third-place, columnar joints in the Seven Troughs Range, Pershing County (March photo).

Funds raised from the sale of the Nevada Geology 2022 calendar calendar support the Bureau’s work as a research and public service unit of the University and the State’s geological survey. To order calendars online go to the Bureau of Mines and Geology order page or visit the Bureau’s Great Basin Science Sample and Records Library.

The calendars make great holiday gifts, and orders of 10 or more purchased from the Bureau’s office are discounted to $10 each and, upon request, come with a Nevada-shaped pin created from Nevada rocks and minerals made and generously donated by Jon Price, Nevada State Geologist Emeritus. Offer good while supplies last.

Calendars may also be purchased at The Flag Store in Sparks, Sundance Books and Music in downtown Reno, and at the Nevada Wolf Shop in the Joe Crowley Student Union on the University’s campus.

If you have amazing photos of Nevada geology that you would like to share with others in the 2023 Nevada Geology Calendar, you can enter the photo contest now.

Deadline for entries is May 31, 2022. Photos need to be taken in Nevada. A location description and/or GPS coordinates should accompany submissions along with description.

Files of at least 300 DPI are required for quality printing. You may enter as many photos as you wish. Email submissions to Christina Clack (cclack@unr.edu). Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology cartographers will make the final decision on the winning photos.

