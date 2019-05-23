ELKO — Imagine a warm, autumn day drifting along an ancient European waterway. Along the shoreline, history unravels as you travel deep into a region that was once hidden behind the Iron Curtain. Between the end of World War II in 1945 to around 1991, when the Cold War ended, communism dominated and Western influence was kept at bay, leaving the region in isolation.
Now democracy reigns and a trip to Eastern Europe is on many people’s bucket lists.
Longtime travel host Cynthia Delaney is organizing a tour from Eastern Europe to the Black Sea in October 2020.
The main tour begins in Bucharest, Romania, known as the “Little Paris of the East.” See the Palace of the Parliament, the second largest administrative building in the world. Other sites include the Arc de Triomphe and Revolution Square. Travelers will also enjoy a free day in Bucharest to explore. Numerous museums and other diversions await the curious-minded.
Travelers board the vessel, the M/S River Aria, where it transits the Danube-Black Sea Canal. The 160-passenger boat is complete with cabins, dining room, lounge, bar, sun deck and fitness center.
The first stop is Constanta, Romania, a port on the Black Sea. Visit a Roman mosaic bath, the Roman Edifice of Tomis. In the evening enjoy a welcome dinner with fellow travelers.
The boat then travels to Bulgaria where you can explore on your own or take an optional tour. Vidin is a Bulgarian jewel. A tour there includes Baba Vida, a medieval fortress that served as a defense structure in the Dark Ages.
The next section of the Danube is especially picturesque with vineyards and monasteries decorating the landscape.
Serbia’s capital city, Belgrade, is the next stop. Your tour guide will point out the many historical and cultural aspects of this thriving city. Later in the day spend free time on your own. In the evening a gypsy woman will provide insight into the history of her people.
In Novi Sad, Serbia, take a walking tour along a bend in the Danube. The city has a fortress that stands along one side of the river. Novi Sad is a bustling place filled with street vendors, beautiful parks and monuments. There is an optional tour to Stremski Karlovci, a multi-cultural region known for its wines.
Enter Croatia and disembark in Batina and Osijek. There is a city tour of Batina and then the group moves on to a key experience, a home-hosted lunch with a family in Osijek. This experience provides an opportunity to talk with locals and learn about their lifestyles while enjoying a traditional, homemade meal.
The final stop on the journey is Budapest, Hungary. Passengers have the option to explore the city on their own or join an optional Hungarian Jewish Heritage tour. Another day in the city offers a tour with stops at impressive locations including St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the Royal Palace, National Gallery and Castle Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Enjoy a farewell dinner with your fellow travelers before transferring to the airport the next day.
For those who have a little extra time, a pre-trip extension is available to the Transylvania region in Romania. The high point of this area is a trip to Bran Castle, the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s “Dracula.”
Vlad “The Impaler” Dracul lived in the castle during the 15th century. He was a harsh ruler who had his enemies impaled on stakes throughout his kingdom. Literature of that time claims he killed 80,000 people and impaled 20,000 during his reign. He intimidated would-be attackers by placing impaled corpses at strategic locations within his domain.
The three-day extension also includes a visit to Peles Castle and plenty of time to spend freely in Sinaia.
The Transylvania Pre-trip is $695 and includes accommodations for four nights, daily breakfasts, one lunch and one dinner, local guide and transportation.
The departure date for the main tour is Oct. 6, 2020. For more information call or email Cynthia Delaney at 750-4501 or cynthiadelaney@mail.com. A $500 deposit is required.
Interested parties can register by calling 1-800-221-2610 and asking for tour GO-26910. People are encouraged to sign up early as the fare reflects the limited, lower priced cabins.
