Driver's Edge offers defensive driving lessons for teens

Beginning drivers who live in Elko County can now register for the upcoming Driver’s Edge classes in Reno on July 24-28 and Sept. 7-9.
The free program is offered to beginning drivers and is “a wake-up call” that teaches defensive driving, giving more than the fundamentals of operating a vehicle through city streets and neighborhoods, according to Jeff Payne, the founder and CEO of the Driver’s Edge.
“It’s a wake-up call to show what happens in an emergency,” Payne said. “Such as panic situations, when a car goes into a skid, or there’s an obstacle in the road, or when to hit the brakes.”
The Driver’s Edge program provides free training for young drivers to combat the high number of teen-related auto collisions and driving fatalities.
Although the program is offered in Reno, Payne welcomes any Elko County resident who is 21 years old or younger with a driver’s permit or license to sign up
“If you’re willing to come out, we have a spot for you,” Payne said. “If families are willing to make the drive – because I know it’s a bit of an effort to come out – we will make sure to take care of you. We’re all on the streets together.”
Taught by driving professionals who are current and former professional racing drivers and professional performance driving instructors, the program combines both behind the wheel and classroom experience designed to alter young driver attitudes and behavior.
“[The teens] are taught to be aware, expect the unexpected, and when it does happen, don’t freak out,” Payne said.
He added that it is crucial for beginning drivers to know how to handle some of the unique challenges of driving on Nevada’s roads such as inclement weather, animal crossings, or unpaved roads.
According to the organization, the half-day lessons are intended to serve as a wake-up call to help erase the video game mentality that is common among many of today’s young drivers.
“[It’s important to] have that mentality behind the wheel, and it is reinforced with exercises,” Payne explained.
Those exercises include expert instruction on skid control, evasive lane changing, panic breaking, combating unexpected situations, and more.
“When it happens, they will be better prepared to handle it,” Payne said.
The program can be offered for free thanks to a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, private charitable donations, and support from the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Regional Public Safety Training Center, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Champion Chevrolet and the Nevada Highway Patrol.
For beginning drivers and their parents who attend, “everyone gets something out of the class,” Payne said. “It’s all about saving lives and making a difference.”
“There’s no excuse to not come if you have kids on the road,” Payne said. “I hope parents invest a few hours because it can save your life.”
To learn more, visit driversedge.org. To sign up with Driver’s Edge, call 702-896-6482, or email Jeff Payne at jeff@driversedge.org.
