Great Basin College invited Spring Creek Christian Academy students to learn first-hand about substance abuse from their “Drunken Dummies,” also known as high-fidelity simulation mannequins.
The dummies simulate the full human condition from heart rate to substance abuse.
"These are highly specialized mannequins used by paramedics and nursing students in the GBC program," said GBC nursing instructor Mitzy Husbands.
Academy students were able to perform their CPR (that they also learned last year at GBC) on the mannequins and used an AED for further resuscitation. The Drunken Dummy mannequins communicate in slurred speech and otherwise react as a person admitted to the ER under the influence.
Students in April McNeil's health class said they had an amazing time. After the demonstration students toured the GBC campus and learned what programs are available after graduation.
Thank you Mitzy Husbands and the whole GBC nursing department. Great job!
