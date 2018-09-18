SPRING CREEK — Teachers at Spring Creek High School received a back-to-school gift of first aid kits from Eagle Scouts.
Benjamin Claridge, a student at Spring Creek Middle School, delivered 55 first aid kits to school nurse Jennifer Archuleta to be placed into each classroom at SCHS.
“I was in awe,” Archuleta said. “The kits provide an ample amount of supplies in a great storage case [that is] durable and can be easily restocked.”
Claridge, who delivered the kits with fellow Eagle Scout Braden Fisher, assembled the kits with Troop 294.
Supplies for the kits came from Kinross, Walmart and individuals in the community.
Archuleta said Claridge approached the school for suggestions for a project. After settling on the first aid kits, he then asked her and Principal Keith Walz to suggest a list of items for the kits.
Several teachers at Spring Creek High School praised Claridge and the scouts for their thoughtfulness along with his foresight to provide first aid supplies in the event of an emergency.
“It’s refreshing to know I have those supplies in my classroom in case of an emergency situation, especially during a lockdown,” said teacher Amber O’Rayeh.
Business teacher Tiffany Williams said she appreciated having a complete and fully-stocked kit in her classroom that could be used a moment’s notice.
“We have a few more medical items in a classroom where often we run short or may not even know what we would need when an emergency did arise,” Williams said.
Other teachers, including Ashley Collins, Julie Lewis, LeighAnn Pemelton, Betsy Sweeney and Jeff Van Orman, also expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the scouts for the kits.
As an Eagle Scout reading the article on First Aid kits, wow.....where is the Eagle Scout rank displayed on the pocket. Braden appears to have not dressed his uniform properly. Is this where the Boy/Girl scouts have regressed to? A sad representation of a once great organization that I, hold dear to my heart. Where is the leadership of this troop. You as a leader need to put things in order.......Almost looks like a Sad Sack outfit. Great idea on First Aid kits, but why has the school district not addressed this issue. Perhaps they too have become a Sad Sack structure within our community.
