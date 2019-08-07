{{featured_button_text}}
Eastern European artist to visit Elko

"Twins" by Irakli Dzneladze

 Submitted

ELKO — East meets West this summer when the Northeastern Nevada Museum hosts Georgian artist Irakli Dzneladze.

“We are doing an artist exchange with Irakli,” said executive director Lauren Roovaardt.

According to Roovaardt, the idea for an exchange came about when Jonas Dovydenas invited her and Catherine Wines to visit Contemporary Art Space, a gallery Dzneladze curates and manages in Batumi, Georgia.

Dovydenas is a friend of the museum and a Lithuanian-born photographer who exhibited at the museum years ago. Dovydenas donated his entire collection of 1970s rural Nevada imagery to the museum.

“The West is a romantic idea in other parts of the world,” Roovaardt said.

Dzneladze will exhibit “Emotions,” a collection of photographic imagery, in the Halleck Bar Gallery. The reception will be 6-8 p.m. August 29. Dzneladze will speak about his photographic journey in his home country.

During his time in Elko, Dzneladze will visit area ranches. Over Labor Day Weekend he will travel with three Elkoans to experience and document “Burning Man” in the Black Rock Desert.

+12 Art Car World, Douglas, Arizona

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments