LA GRANDE, Ore. -- Eastern Oregon University named 526 students to the dean's list for the 2018 fall term, including Xzavier Edson of Spring Creek.
Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Eastern Oregon University's liberal arts and professional programs are accessible to all students at its main campus in La Grande, online almost anywhere in the world, or onsite at centers across the state. Visit eou.edu for more information.
CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Cedarville University student George Byerley of West Wendover, whose major is mechanical engineering, was named to the Dean's List for Fall 2018. This recognition required Byerley to maintain a 3.5 GPA for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.
Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
