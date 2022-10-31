 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Call for submissions to GBC’s art and literary magazine Argentum

Great Basin College Argentum 2022-2023

Great Basin College announces a call for art, multimedia and writing submissions under the theme of "Balance" for the arts and literary magazine Argentum. 

ELKO – Each academic year, Argentum, Great Basin College’s art and literary magazine, selects a theme for those who would like to showcase their best work in any of the three categories including artwork, writing, or multi-media. The theme for 2022-23 is Balance, and the submission deadline is Feb. 14.

The magazine is an opportunity for GBC students, faculty, staff, and community members to demonstrate their creative abilities and skills. After contributors submit their work it is anonymously sent to a Selection Committee who will choose pieces for the magazine.

Every contributor has an opportunity to have their work selected for publication in the magazine; however, only GBC academic and Continuing Education students have the chance to win a cash prize. Prizes for first, second, and third place are $250, $100, and $50 in each category.

All digital issues are kept on the Argentum web page at www.gbcnv.edu/argentum and free printed copies are available from the Continuing Education Department located at 1025 Chilton Circle, Elko.

Those interested in submitting may complete the submission form located on our web page at www.gbcnv.edu/argentum. For additional questions, contact Whitney Zulim, Argentum Editor, by phone at 775-722-6348 or by e-mail at argentum@gbcnv.edu.

