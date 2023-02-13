ELKO – Are you interested in a high wage, high demand career in diesel technology, industrial maintenance technology, welding technology, electrical systems technology, or instrumentation technology?

The GBC Career and Technical Education Department (CTE) is offering an open house and interactive video information night on these technical programs, as well as Maintenance Training Cooperative (MTC) Scholarship opportunities and the application process on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6-8 p.m.

Locations will be on the GBC Elko Campus, Greenhaw Technical Arts Center, Room GTA 130; GBC Ely Campus, Room GBC 114; GBC Pahrump Valley Campus, Room PVC 122; and GBC Winnemucca Campus, William N. Pennington Health Science Technology Building, Room WHST 124.

GBC will be presenting information on the MTC Scholarships. The $5,000 scholarship includes a paid internship with local mining and contracting companies. Other topics covered include general GBC admission, additional financial aid, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA), and housing.

In addition, after the general information session, GBC’s state-of -the-art CTE learning labs on the Elko and Winnemucca campus will be open for viewing and participants will have an opportunity to talk with GBC Instructors, MTC Sponsors and representatives from the mining industry.

Students, parents, and community members interested in the CTE programs can receive an Associate of Applied Science Degree or Certificate of Achievement in Diesel Technology, Industrial Maintenance Technology, Welding Technology or Electrical Systems Technology from Great Basin College in less than a year.

GBC's Instrumentation Technology program provides the opportunity to earn a bachelor of applied science degree or certificate of achievement. These accelerated programs offer technical courses in the morning, afternoon and evening.

To apply for admission into the CTE programs and the MTC Scholarship, students must apply to GBC and submit the GBC MTC application, available at www.gbcnv.edu/mtc.

The MTC application requires a resume, letter of intent, high school or college transcripts, completion of a placement exam (ACT, SAT or Accuplacer scores are acceptable) and optional project portfolio. MTC applications are due March 15.

For more information on the GBC CTE Programs, MTC Scholarship, or the Open House, contact:

Daria Horn CTE College Credit Coordinator -- Elko Campus: 775-327-2278, daria.horn@gbcnv.edu;

Jessica Johnson CTE Advisor & Recruiter -- Winnemucca Campus: 775-327-5883, Jessica.johnson@gbcnv.edu;

Sergio Bustos CTE Advisor & Recruiter -- Ely Campus: 775-327-5330, sergio.bustos@gbcnv.edu.