ELKO – On Feb. 4, Great Basin College hosted the Northeastern Nevada SkillsUSA Regional Welding Competition, after a break in competition caused by COVID.

Eight high school students with their instructors from Lowry and Carlin high schools participated in the competition, consisting of a written test then several practical welding tasks.

GBC welding instructors Steve Scilacci and Terry Gilliland and several GBC students volunteered as judges for the great event.

“All the students did really well which was a credit to them, their instructors and the schools they attend,” Scilacci said.

The three finalists who will be going through to the state competition are first place winner Presley Hayes, with runners up Zane Cano and James Wines.

Contact Sam Spearing, executive director of Workforce Development and the proposed Mining Center of Excellence, at sam.spearing@gbcnv.edu for more information about the program.