GBC names new director of proposed Mining Center

ELKO – Dr. Anthony “Sam” Spearing will be the new executive director of the proposed Mining Center of Excellence and Workforce Development at Great Basin College beginning Jan. 1.

Spearing is an accomplished engineer who has worked in the mining and underground civil construction industries for decades and has his mining and civil engineering degrees from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and his PhD from the Technical University of Silesia in Poland.

He has lived and worked on five continents and travelled to over 75 countries during his career. He has published over 65 peer reviewed journal papers, co-authored three books and has had six patents successfully commercialized and used at the mines.

Dr. Spearing began his academic career in the Mining & Mineral Resources Department of Southern Illinois University Carbondale followed by four years (on a short-term skills visa) at the Western Australia School of Mines, Curtin University, where he served as the school’s director and then as the director of the Kalgoorlie Regional University Campus.

He then spent three years as a professor in the School of Mines at China University of Mining & Technology, the largest mining school in the world with over 2,000 mining-related students, as the only foreign academic.

Since July 2022, he has been a professor in the Department of Mining & Metallurgical Engineering at UNR and with the proposed Mining Center of Excellence, a collaboration between Great Basin College and the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering, UNR.

GBC President Joyce Helens welcomed Dr. Spearing to the GBC family, saying “Dr. Spearing is the right person at the right time to lead the new collaborative GBC & UNR venture with industry as well as GBC technical education and training. Dr. Spearing’s career has successfully focused on technical education and training, project management, innovation, safety, research and mentoring so he understands the importance of a well-educated and trained workforce and collaboration with industry.”