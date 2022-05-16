GBC Native American students presented with graduation stoles

ELKO — The GBC Native American Student Association was pleased to present graduation stoles to four recent graduates.

Current club president April Blackhat made the presentations to the happy grads.

“These students persevered and achieved their academic goals of a college degree, some though multiple hardships and through the pandemic,” stated the association. “They should be commended as should the rest of our Native American students at GBC.”

The additional Native American students who will be graduating will have their stoles sent to them shortly so they too can wear them proudly at the live graduation ceremonies planned for Great Basin College this year.

Several of these graduates informed the club adviser that they will continue with their education at GBC in pursuit of additional credentials or degrees.

For more information on the club, reach out to Club President April Blackhat at 1mrs.blackhat69@ gmail.com.

