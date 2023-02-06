LAS VEGAS – The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is now accepting applications for the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship, which awards $5,000 scholarships to four college students across Nevada.

Senate Bill 220 established the Kenny C. Guinn Memorial Scholarship Award and was unanimously passed by both houses of the 2011 Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval. SB 220 created a scholarship fund from collected donations in the late Governor Kenny C. Guinn’s honor.

The Memorial Millennium trust fund is used to bestow scholarships to four qualified Governor Guinn Millennium Scholars each year, two in northern Nevada and two in southern Nevada, who are majoring in elementary or secondary education with the intent of teaching in Nevada.

To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit an application to the State Treasurer’s Office by April 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. (PST).

Students must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Must have satisfied the eligibility requirements of the Millennium Scholarship pursuant to NRS 396.930;

Must be entering his/her senior or last year of college at an eligible institution1;

Must have a declared major leading to licensure in elementary education or secondary education;

Maintain a college grade point average of not less than 3.5 on a 4.0 grading scale or a commensurate level of academic achievement provided to and verified by the College Savings Board for students enrolled at an educational institution that does not calculate the grade point average;

Must have a written, stated commitment to teaching in Nevada following graduation;

Have a record of community service.

Eligible institutions are the University of Nevada, Reno; University of Nevada Las Vegas; Great Basin College; Nevada State College; Sierra Nevada College; a non-profit university that awards a bachelor’s degree to Nevada residents; any other college or university which awards a bachelor’s degree in education and which is designated by the Board as an institution representative of northern or southern Nevada.

For more information, please contact the Millennium Scholarship office at millenniumscholars@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 702-486-3383.