Owyhee elementary students compete in spelling bee

OWYHEE -- The elementary spelling bee at the Owyhee Combined School was held in January and some of the class contests were very competitive.

The first grade had five spellers and first place went to Eduvigez Johnson Jr., followed by Cayden Thomas and Paul Bear in third place. Other competitors included Velody Galinkin and Jay Thomas.

Second grade had a number of spellers for their contest. Camellia Sope won first place, Jayden Thomas took second place and Lettie Arrive placed third. Other spellers were Faith Kelly, Winston Bearing

Jr., Blake Perez, Grady Crutcher, Roman Estevan, Karen Crane, Veyron Roa and crowd-pleaser Duke Dick.

With the snow day the week before, third graders did not have a chance to have their class spell-off and they had a total of 11 contestants. Winners in the third grade were Nolan Thomas, first; Gabriel Castro, second; Greyson Harney, third; and participant medals went to Chad Kelly, Jr., and Ariel Thomas. Other spellers were David Estevan, Riley Thomas, Kyah Nez, Ryland Whiterock, Liam Hernandez and Airabella Smith.

Nevaeh Smith took first place in the fourth grade competition, second place went to Tabitha Ames with Kora Thorpe coming in third. Other fourth grade spellers were Zander Jackson and Ariana Kelly.

The fifth grade had three spellers and Aaron Northrup was the first place winner, followed by Landon Lee with Tiberius Henry taking third place.

The sixth grade contest was very competitive and took a long time to determine a winner. Eventually, and on his first day back to school, Brody Kelly won the overall competition. Misty Smith placed second, Aiden Hanchor took third and Tryan Jones placed fourth.

Winners in the fifth and sixth grades will go on to compete in the county spelling bee in Elko on Feb. 4. The alternate, or second place winner, will compete if the first place winner is unable to do so.

Congratulations to the winners and to all the participants who worked and studied to make it to the bee and for having the courage to stand and compete in front of their peers. You are all winners.

Thanks to all the teachers helping their students prepare, Tierra Darling, Erika Zundel, Rosalie Woods, Robin Egan, Ryan Mueller, and Larry Juceam. Thank you to Melissa Weick-Juceam for organizing the event, Lynn Manning John for enunciating and to the parents and families for helping and supporting their students and for attending the spelling bee.