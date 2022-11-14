Owyhee High School honors senior fall athletes

OWYHEE -- At the final home volleyball and football games vs. Wells, all senior athletes were recognized and honored with their families. The always emotional ceremony began with girls volleyball, honoring seniors Kailey Couchum, Lilli Johnson, Mattisen Jones, Tziavi Melendez, and also playing her final home game, Angel Roa-Martinez.

The team shared their memories -- mostly of the trips and travel to away games, plans for the future, their biggest fans, and words of appreciation for family, coaches and friends. Advice for teammates included not to give up and ignore negativity. The Lady Braves won the match 3 sets to 1.

The football team seniors were honored prior to the start of their game. Senior players are Lenso Hanchor, Kaden Harney, Kaden Owyhee, and Royce Rivas.

Memories also included the many trips taken, and “getting destroyed” after catching a kickoff; words of wisdom for underclassmen teammates, plans and goals, fans and words of appreciation.

One player will miss school lunches and while another wants to see a teammate make a touchdown. Advice included working hard, listening to coaches and putting in the extra work necessary to excel in your sport. The Braves fell to Wells 36-63.

Congratulations on your successful high school careers and good luck in your future.