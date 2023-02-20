OWYHEE -- Owyhee Combined School recently celebrated its annual Winterfest. Classes were assigned Netflix programs including “On My Block,” “Cobra Kai,” and “Wednesday,” among others.

Classes made creative signs that were hung in the gym. The junior class went all out with their “Squid Games” theme, decorating throughout the gym building. The community was encouraged to participate in sign-making and dress-up days.

Other activities were a community bingo, movie night, “White Out" against Carlin where fans were encouraged to wear their white Braves gear, and ending with two dances, one for junior high and one for high school.

Dress-up days had staff and students wearing '80s wear, camo gear, wearing “Wednesday” black and business attire along with the Friday white out.

Lunchtime games were competitive and the daytime festivities ended with the pep assembly. The teams were introduced and coaches gave inspiring speeches. Classes competed in games, and the girls and boys basketball teams challenged each other in a dodge ball game, eventually won by the girls' team.

Royalty was announced during the boys basketball game and after votes were counted, the king and queen were Kaden Harney and Mattisen Jones; the prince and princess were Jaren Pete and Makenna Thorpe; and the duke and duchess were Damon Thomas and Sierra Garity.

Another successful Winterfest is in the books, thanks to the Student Leadership class, Student Council and advisor Chrystyna Hernandez.