OWYHEE -- The Student Leadership class at Owyhee Combined School sponsored its second annual staff bake-off. The baked goods had to be Christmas-themed, homemade, and with a total of 12. The baked goods were judged on taste, smell and aesthetics on Dec. 16.

This year’s first place winner was Christina Jones for her Christmas Caramel fudge, second place to Erika Zundel for her Snowflake cookies and third went to Raquel Black for her Christmas cupcakes.

Prizes included a hoodie and Starbucks gift card, Pendleton beanie and gift cards and other items delivered by the Leadership students, Lenso Hanchor, Lilli Johnson, Mattisen Jones, Kaden Owyhee and Xavier Carpenter. The decision was difficult and the first vote was a tie. A tie-breaker vote was cast and ended up with Christina Jones being named the winner.

The first Staff Bake-Off was won by Mary Paradise, with a prize of a pendleton purse donated by the Elko Smoke Shop; second place went to Justin Streeter with a prize of a Fiiz tumbler with free drink cards donated by Elko Fiiz Drinks; and third place went to Erika Zundel with a prize of a $25 gift card and sticker from Brie-Sta Coffee in Mountain Home. Each baker prepared their versions of sugar cookies.

Congratulations to all the participants. The Leadership Class and advisor Chrystyna Hernandez looks forward to next year and the annual Staff Bake-Off.