OWYHEE – Seven seniors and their families were honored at the final home game against Carlin on Feb. 10. The senior girls were recognized prior to the start of their game and included Lilli Johnson and family, Mattisen Jones and family and Tziavi Melendez and family. The Lady Braves won 67-34.

Lilli was escorted by her parents, Leilani and Justin Thorpe; grandfather, Kalles Hanchor Sr.; big brother Gage Johnson; and her other siblings and cousins. Lilli hopes to earn her nursing degree. She advises her teammates to “Always push yourselves, never give up, keep up the hard work and always go the extra mile.”

Mattisen hopes to become a labor and delivery nurse or even a teacher. She thanks her biggest fans for their support and all the coaching from the sidelines. Mattisen said, “All of your words have encouraged me to play hard and allowed me to have more love for the game.” Mattisen was escorted by her mother, Deedra Jones.

Tziavi was escorted by her parents Lynn John and Brian Melendez, and stepparents Joshua John and Teresa Melendez. She plans to study political science and pre-law. Tziavi hopes to become a lawyer and come back and consult with the tribes of Nevada. She would like to thank her coaches for believing in her and making her OHS basketball experience fun.

Four senior boys were honored prior to the start of their game: Lenso Hanchor and family, Kaden Harney and family, Kaden Owyhee and family and Royce Rivas and family. The Braves dominated the Railroaders 72-26.

Lenso was escorted by his aunt and uncle Leilani and Justin Thorpe. Lenso’s advice to his teammates: “Don’t just put in work on the court, take some time to put in work on your own hours and keep up the grind.” He thanks his fans for their support throughout high school and hopes for continued support in his future.

Kaden Harney advises his teammates: “Get your work done and on time.” He plans to go to college after high school. Kaden was escorted by his father Christopher Harney.

Kaden Owyhee was escorted by his mother Tiffany Cooke, grandparents Lloyd and Donna Hanks and his siblings. He plans to go to work for Nevada Gold Mines. Kaden’s advice is “Do your school work and eat school lunch to get big and strong.”

Royce Rivas plans to work at the mines, do cowboy work and become a welder. He would like to thank his fans for their continuous support over the years. Royce advises teammates “All I can say is do your best on and off the court. Practice hard, play hard, study hard, have fun while doing it.” He was escorted by his parents Stacy and Louis Castro.

Congratulations to our senior student-athletes and good luck in your future endeavors.