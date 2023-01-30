 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Registration open for Acton Children's Business Fair on April 1

Acton Children's Business Fair

Flyer for the 2023 Acton Children's Business Fair set for April 1

ELKO – Registration is open for the fifth annual Acton Children’s Business Fair set for April 1.

The Children’s Business Fair is open to all children throughout the community, said Angie Heguy, founder of Acton of the Rubies.

Heguy said the event is an opportunity for “children to be entrepreneurs, boosting their confidence, teaching them valuable lessons and giving them a real-world experience they will never forget.”

Participants create a business plan outlining goals, marketing, and cost and profit of their products or services.

The business fair is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northeastern Nevada Museum, and allows children to learn what it’s like “to create and run their own business for a day,” Heguy added.

The event is open to the community and there is no charge to attend. 

Sponsored by Acton of the Rubies and the Northeastern Nevada Museum, registration fee is $10 per booth.

To register, visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org/elko-acton.

“It is my goal – and the goal of Acton of the Rubies – to share the joy of entrepreneurship with the community,” Heguy said. “The Acton Children’s Business fair is the perfect place for children to turn their passions into real-life experience.”

