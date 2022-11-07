Sage Elementary Rocks

SPRING CREEK – Sage Elementary students rocked their way through the school day at Rock Your School on Oct. 21.

Classrooms were transformed into various settings, including campgrounds, Jurassic Park, pirate ships and more for the day that incorporated learning with a theme.

“It’s a whole school movement where we come together and do something different that the kids don’t expect, to see what learning is like,” said Principal Jessica Harris.

Harris explained Rock Your School was designed to heighten student engagement within a fun setting.

“Everything the kids are learning is centered on the theme the teacher is doing,” Harris said. “The purpose is that you have every kid engaged when you do something like this.”

“If it’s just a regular, old school day, the kids that aren’t into school and don’t love learning, are less in tune to what the teacher is doing and less likely to learn,” she continued. “But when you ramp up the environment, the kids are 100% engaged in the learning."

The day began with rock music, a bubble machine and introduction by Harris. Lunch included a placemat coloring activity.

“Today your teachers are going to have a lot of fun teaching you, and you’re going to have a lot of fun learning,” she told them.

Students in one fourth-grade class had their room transformed into a campground with camp-themed lessons applied.

Some classrooms were themed Scooby Doo, pirates took over the first grade classes, and Kindergarten classes had oceans, Hawaiian luaus and Pete the Cat.

“They got to choose the transformation and the content they chose should be super-rich,” Harris explained.

Harris said her goal in education is to bring a love of learning to the students, “and they learn forever and ever.”

“I want to instill that and it starts here,” she continued. “If kids come to school and they see that learning can be fun and they learn, then my goal has been accomplished.”

“Rock Your School is a day for kids to see what learning can be like and for teachers to have fun teaching,” she said.