SPRING CREEK -- The kids of Spring Creek Elementary's Kindness Krew hosted a Canned Food Drive that ended on Monday.

The food drive took place from Nov. 7-21, with a grand total of 808 items donated to The Underdog Ministries organization.

The Krew's motto is to spread the love of kindness around our school and community.

Mrs. Denny's class of first graders won a popcorn party as they were the highest-donating class with 123 items.