SPRING CREEK – Looking for a toga party? Join the Spring Creek High School drama and music departments for laughs and songs set in ancient Rome.

“When In Rome” starts its three-night run March 6 in the Spring Creek Multipurpose Room. Show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets cost $6 for adults and $4 for students.

The musical follows three Roman peasants -- Gladius, Minimus and Julia -- who stumble into a royal palace and meet a princess, leading Gladius to become a gladiator to save Rome by fighting Brudis.

Drama director Marie Binger promises that “good things happen at the end.”

Hilarity ensues between songs that range from Broadway to blues to country.

“All the songs hit every genre of music. There’s a country one with a line dance, one that has a ‘Hairspray’ feel and one with a circus theme,” she said.

“That’s what is really unique about this show, the music is really fun,” she added.

She is joined by music director Jody Hansen. “They’re coming along great with the music,” Binger said of the cast’s singing.

Although the plot is in ancient Rome, the dialogue is sprinkled with modern references.

One scene gathers senators’ wives who brainstorm fundraising ideas, coming up with ideas no one has heard of such as lizard on a stick and programs handed out at events. “Things we’re very accustomed to as a society."

Binger said this would be the last musical production at SCHS due to the new four-day week schedule that will start in the fall.

“Some things are going to have to give because there’s not enough space and time to fit everything in one day,” she said.

Meet the cast and crew

Many members of the cast have performed in theater and have family members who have been involved in the arts. Some are brand new to the stage, while others have dancing, acting and behind-the-scenes experience.

Abigail Davis, who plays Julia, one of the peasants, has participated in drama throughout high school. “I’ve done all the musicals since my freshman year so I’m really passionate about it. I’m really excited for the show. It’s really good and really funny.”

“Same as Abby, I’ve done theater forever,” said Xiomara Ward, who plays the Princess and serves as choreographer. The musical is “very extravagant. They carry me in a chair. You’ll have to see it.”

Like the others, Rachel Phipps has performed throughout high school. She “fell into theater because of Mrs. Binger. I’ve loved drama ever since.” Phipps plays “Verbalina,” a senator’s wife who “doesn’t shut up.”

Weston Petersen said he has been in theater for a couple of years, landing the part of “Gladius,” the peasant turned gladiator. “When In Rome” is his first musical.

“I wanted to expand my horizons, one could say. I’ve never been into this sort of thing, but I was told by a teacher that I should do this, so here I am.”

For those who are a few months from graduation like Kalob Wyhms, who plays the high senator of Rome “Altilis,” and Ajay Taylor who portrays “Minimus,” performing in Spring Creek’s annual musical fulfills goals they set to make their senior year memorable.

“This is the first musical I’ve been in because I made a promise to myself that I would be in a musical before high school is up, and it’s my senior year, so here we are,” Whyms said.

“I did this musical because I wanted to keep myself busy my senior year,” Taylor explained, adding he has never been in this type of production before. “I’ve got my three good friends here, so I knew it was going to be a blast.”

Dalia Speith, who performs as a maid and a muse, said she wanted to have one last experience on the stage before graduation. “I did a couple plays in middle school which I enjoyed, so I thought I might as well do it my senior year before I have to leave.”

Joining the musical was an exciting experience for sophomore Grace Dicus, who plays “Sisilla.” Having performed in musicals in the first and second grade she said she “didn’t remember much” and was eager to join the production, even though it drew her out of her comfort zone.

“It’s an amazing play and I work with amazing people and I’m so excited to see the outcome,” Dicus said.

Freshman Lauren Heckman has been on stage “in various forms” since she was 3 years old. “This is my favorite production that I have ever done.”

Aiden Boyle said he was “roped into” joining the musical by his friend. “I’ve never done any sort of production before, and it was a lot more fun than I expected. We put a lot of effort into this and it’s hilarious. You should come watch it.”

First-time actor sophomore Gabe Lopez said he was encouraged to audition for the musical by his mother and is playing the Emperor.

“I’ve never been in any sort of production before, I just thought I might try it for once,” Lopez said, agreeing with Boyle that the students have poured a lot of effort into the production.

“All of us have outstanding parts,” he added. “I think you would definitely enjoy it.”

Crew members like freshman Brianna Davis, the sound technician, have watched the musical come together over the last few weeks of rehearsals. “I think it’s going to be a show that knocks your togas off,” Davis said.

Music sound technician Dylan Hargus added that the humor and style of “When In Rome” is like the Disney movie “Hercules.” “It’s very similar in its concept.”

Maddie Brown and Emily Ortez are also first-time actors in musicals. Brown, who plays “Impelia,” was a member of the stage crew in previous productions and this is her first turn at acting in a musical.

Brown encouraged people to come and enjoy the experience. “You should come because it’s an amazing time.”

Ortez said her family has been involved in the arts, but this is her first time acting in a musical, and she is performing in the non-speaking role of “Laffina.”

The humor is a big part of “When In Rome,” Ortez added. “It’s very funny.”

Muses Ellie Bradley, Sam Fransen, Cassie Thompson and Aurora Werner said they also looked forward to audiences watching the musical.

“It’s a lot of practice and I feel like it’s going to be worth it” to see,” Fransen said.

Werner said she has been “singing and dancing my entire life.” He parents have been involved in theater since they were in college. “I think the show is very fun, so it’s a great way to spend your time.”

Like Werner, Bradley said she has always loved to act and has been in quite a few plays. She said it’s a “fun” musical and is “very funny, too. ... It will be great.”

Thompson was in middle school plays and has enjoyed her time in “When In Rome.” “I absolutely love it. It’s so much fun.”

Ward, Petersen and Taylor agreed.

“I believe putting support in the arts is very, very important because we’ve tried so hard and it’s a journey,” Ward said.

“There’s a lot of talent here and I think that a lot of people don’t get to see it all the time. This is a perfect place for that to be exposed," Petersen said.

“It’s going to be good,” Taylor said. “Mrs. Binger is directing it, so you know it’s going to be good.”