US Naval Academy recruiter comes to EHS

ELKO – How can high school students apply to one of the nation’s oldest military and educational institutions?

Midshipman Third Class Stephen Hutnyak introduced Elko High School students this week to the opportunities the U.S. Naval Academy offers and the pathway to receive an appointment.

“I’m back at my old high school to tell the students about the opportunity I’ve had,” he said on Monday. “There have been a lot of great things I’ve experienced in the last year, and something I don’t think a lot of people here know about.”

“This is to let people know that there are other ways to go into the military, not just enlistment,” he added.

Hutnyak, 19, was speaking to students in Ben Wallek’s and Jeff Sarbaker’s classes and had an information table set up during lunch for students to learn more.

The 180-year-old institution located in Annapolis, Maryland, prepares young men and women “to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps” on a 100% full scholarship, according to the USNA website. All students are midshipmen on active duty in the U.S. Navy.

In addition to academics, midshipmen can participate in varsity sports and choose from 70 extracurricular activities.

At graduation, students earn bachelor of science degrees and commissions as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps and will serve a minimum of five years in their branch of the military.

The application includes SAT/ACT and PSAT scores, nomination from a U.S. Representative or U.S. Senator from the student’s district or State, medical examination, candidate fitness assessment, and an official interview.

For high school freshmen and sophomores, Hutnyak said there is still time for students to prepare their applications.

“Focus on grades and develop a well-rounded resume, leadership opportunities, community service, anything like that can make you stand out like any other university application,” he said. “Start taking school seriously and have a goal in mind, whether that’s the academy or something else.”

Aspiring juniors and seniors can start working on their applications and have time to apply after graduation up to 23 years old, if they have not passed their 23rd birthday on July 1 of the year of entry.

“You can’t change your first few years [of high school], but as long as you keep developing yourself, keep improving what you need to, be proud of what you’ve done well, and anyone who puts in the effort is able to compete for this [appointment],” he said.

Regardless of the university or institution, Hutnyak advised students to think ahead about their future.

“Realize that someday, [graduation] is going to be here, and you’re going to be glad that you put in the effort you did,” he said.

Hutnyak, an Elko native, follows in the footsteps of his family members who have served in the military. His grandfather John Fericks is a Naval Academy graduate and his uncle Sean Fericks served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Along with that legacy, Hutnyak grew up dreaming of flying planes for the Navy. It prompted him to excel in his studies as a dual-credit student at Great Basin College, taking AP classes. He also played on the EHS soccer team and coached for NNYSA, graduating with honors from EHS in 2021.

Hutnyak recalled the “great learning experience” he had with his first six weeks of Plebe Summer and his first year of studies in his “Plebe Year,” which included courses in chemistry and calculus.

“You start developing as a person, as a follower and as a leader,” he said.

The summer after completing his first year, he traveled to San Diego for training and worked with Marines and sailors in the fleet, “getting some real-life experience.”

Naval Academy graduates receive an education that is among the top-ranked in the nation while developing skills in leadership, public speaking and time management, Hutnyak added.

“I think that I could genuinely go into any career field and do well just because of the base layers that the Academy has laid down for me,” he said.