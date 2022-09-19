Weaving the way to writing

Owyhee Combined School is happy to welcome Katherine Weaver to our secondary teaching staff. Weaver teaches secondary English classes to both junior high and high school students. She hails from Kansas and migrated westward where she achieved her undergraduate degree in education and two master’s degrees in Creative Writing - Fiction and Nonfiction from Sierra Nevada College.

Weaver began her teaching career in Duckwater, working with grades K-3 and later moved on to teach in Fallon at Churchill County Junior High. She most recently taught in Battle Mountain.

“I wanted to be here, the area is beautiful. The people are warm, welcoming and accepting,” said Weaver. She plans to remain in Owyhee because she loves the environment. Weaver wants to show students that they are writers and storytellers and be able to share their stories and writing.

Weaver is a published author, having written a poetry collection, a short story collection and a Young Adult novel. As a Cherokee, she is especially passionate about researching and writing about her Ancestors on the Cherokee Trail of Tears. Weaver loves the quiet locale of Owyhee and says it is the perfect place to continue her writing.

“My long term goal is to establish a publishing company for Native American writers, especially students. Our students are so talented,” Weaver said.

Katherine, welcome to the school and community.