LAS VEGAS – Communities In Schools of Nevada, the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, has announced the opening of the application window for its second annual Elaine P. Wynn Stronger Together Scholarship, a four-year scholarship created last year for CIS case-managed high school seniors.

Applications are due Feb. 28.

CIS, with offices in the Clark, Elko, Humboldt and Washoe County school districts, encourages all its case-managed senior high school students to apply for this CIS scholarship opportunity. The application includes a personal essay, in either English or Spanish, about how post-secondary school will contribute to the student’s academic and/or career goals and what drives them to pursue post-secondary education.

The scholarship, paid directly to the educational institution, is renewed yearly and can be used toward full-time enrollment at an accredited college, university, community college or trade school. Renewal and yearly payments are contingent on meeting scholastic requirements including a 2.0 GPA and continued academic progress demonstrated in transcripts that are provided every semester. This year’s winner will be announced in April.

“We are pleased to open the application window for our second annual Elaine P. Wynn Stronger Together Scholarship and can’t wait to hear the remarkable journeys of our graduating high school students and their pursuit of post-secondary school,” said Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director, Communities In Schools of Nevada. “Together with Elaine Wynn, we know this scholarship will help one special and driven student get one step closer to reaching his or her full potential, something that may not have been possible without this scholarship.”

Last year’s inaugural scholarship recipient winner was Isaac Cuevas Ruelas, a high school senior from Elko High School. He was awarded a scholarship of up to $10,000. Ruelas is now attending Great Basin College in Elko and is pursuing an associate degree in psychology. Ruelas is the first in his family to go to college.

The Elaine P. Wynn Stronger Together Scholarship is made possible by Elaine Wynn, the founding chairperson of Communities in Schools of Nevada and current national chairperson for Communities In Schools. For nearly two decades, she has been actively engaged with CIS National, the organization that serves 1.7 million children in more than 2,900 schools in 26 states, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.

A member of the national board since 1999, Wynn was elected chairperson in 2007, a position she proudly holds today. An indomitable crusader for children’s welfare and an influential philanthropist, her commitment to improving children’s lives through education has engaged her in numerous leadership roles at local, state, and national levels. More about the Elaine P. Wynn Stronger Together Scholarship can be found at cisnevada.org/strongertogether.

Currently, CIS of Nevada operates in 92 high-needs and Title I schools across four rural and urban school districts throughout Nevada. The organization places full-time site coordinators inside schools to support more than 80,000 students considered at high risk for dropout. CIS’ long-term vision is for every child enrolled in a Title I School to have access to a CIS site coordinator and Integrated Student Supports, an evidence-based model otherwise known as wraparound services.

Since 2004, CIS of Nevada has demonstrated measurable success in student outcomes. For the 2021-2022 school year, the graduation rate for CIS case-managed high school seniors in Nevada was 94%, 12.5 percentage points higher than the Nevada statewide graduation rate of 81.54% for students on free or reduced lunch – a comparable population.