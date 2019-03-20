RENO -- Elko High School students once again received outstanding results in the recent Scholastic Art Competition at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.
Over 2,300 juried entries from across the state were submitted. All work was judged on the following criteria: originality, technical skill, and emergence of a personal vision.
Senior Germaine Acacio received an American Visions Award in Photography and also received an honorable mention in painting. Sophomore Lindsey Bruch received a Gold Key in painting.
Honorable Mention winners were: Lauren Townsend, sculpture; Madison Ballard and Jaiden Villa-Abrille, painting; Kohl McIntosh, digital art; and John Watson received three awards in photography.
The EHS students competed in four main categories of awards. For the category of American Visions, the judges looked at all submissions and selected five individual pieces across all categories and grade levels that they believe represented the “Best In Show” for our region. These five pieces are nominated for the national American Visions Medal and one of the five will be selected for national level recognition.
The Gold Key category represents the highest level of achievement at the regional level. Gold Key work has successfully touched on the three areas of the judging criteria. In the Silver Key category, work is competitive at the regional level and demonstrates skill and achievement in the selected medium.
The Honorable Mention recognizes students with artistic potential that should be encouraged to continue to develop their skills and concepts. Winners of an Honorable Mention had their work was shown via a digital slideshow at the Nevada Museum of Art and The Holland Project Gallery.
The Scholastic Awards program began in 1923 and is not so much a competition as a way to recognize and encourage talented students across the nation in many art media categories. Winners in the past include people such as Robert Redford, Andy Warhol and Truman Capote who all received awards when they were in high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.