{{featured_button_text}}
EHS Choraliers

The Elko High School Choraliers pose with their awards and trophy from the Hollywood Heritage Festival. The Choraliers won in four categories, including men's and women's choir, concert choir and show choir, and received the Adjudicator's Award. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The Elko High School Choraliers took first place medals in four categories at the Hollywood Heritage Festival in this spring.

About 65 students with 22 parents and chaperones traveled to Calabasas, California during Spring Break March 28 to April 1, and competed in men’s and women’s choir, concert choir and show choir.

The concert choir also received the Adjudicator’s Award for scoring 95 or higher in their competition.

Scoring was based on the national music standards, said director Karen Rogers.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

Next year, the Choraliers will travel to Hawaii to compete in the Honolulu Heritage Festival and perform at Pearl Harbor on the USS Missouri.

“We have several fundraisers planned to help the students pay their way for this once in a lifetime trip,” Rogers added.

The award-winning choirs along with the EHS Chorus, advanced choir and Adobe Middle School Choir will be performing at the spring concert, 6:30 p.m. May 20 at the Elko Convention Center. Admission is free.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments