EHS clubs host fall carnival

ELKO – Pumpkin carving, bounce houses, face painting and food are part of Elko High School’s fall carnival set for Saturday.
Hosted by FFA, Key Club and the National Honor Society, the carnival is 1-4 p.m. between the Junior Building and the Old Gym.
The carnival serves double-duty as a community outreach and fundraising event, said Nicole Moreno, Honor Society and Key Club adviser.
“It started as a community service project for the Key Club to carve pumpkins for free with kids,” Moreno said. “We have nine honor society students going to Washington D.C. for a leadership camp that we’re raising money for, and the FFA will cook hamburgers.”
The club hopes to have about 50 pumpkins ready to carve, which are provided through donations or are discounted for the club to use.
The carnival also includes face painting, tattoos and a bounce house.
The event is free to the public, Moreno said. Donations will be accepted at some booths and prices listed for other activities and at the FFA’s food truck.
The Key Club started the school year with about 60 members, fundraising and performing community service activities each month.
Last year, club members raised money for UNICEF, hosted a Christmas party for Highland Manor residents, and made baked good baskets for local military veterans.
Throughout the year, the club raises money to donate to local organizations or make a contribution to the community.
In May, Key Club members armed themselves with buckets of flowers that had positive messages attached to the stems and handed them out around Elko.
Moreno said the club is looking at developing a Harmony Park in Elko and collecting hand wipes for the homeless.
“We’ll try to get business and places around campus to have drop-off points where people can donate baby wipes,” Moreno said. “Each month we’ll give them to the homeless shelter.”
The club also helps Mountain View Elementary students with reading and participates in the Festival of Trees.
Moreno is in her second year as Key Club adviser, in addition to teaching math at Elko High School and overseeing War Whoops radio show.
Members pay annual dues, and students who log 50 community service hours can letter in Key Club.
Moreno said she welcomes suggestions for Key Club activities that will help her students log those hours.
“We try to keep everything local,” she said.
