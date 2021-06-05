EHS National Honor Society aims community service projects at kids in need

The experience gave the students a new outlook on what it means to serve the community.

One lesson Smith learned while raising money and collecting items for the CASA bags was how “a small community can come together and help.”

“I didn’t expect to get as many donations as I did, but once word got out, I was so shocked and thrilled with how many people got involved. Not just in my [project], but everyone else’s. That was nice to see.”

Johnston and Gorman are considering joining Kiwanis after high school to continue community service projects.

Moreno, who also serves as the adviser to the Key Club, said she had to allow service projects to count toward hours due to pandemic restrictions. This year, her students also had to reach out to the community through phone calls, text messages and emails to contact organizations.

“A lot of kids don’t know where to start, but I feel like once they put themselves out there and start calling, I think it brings them more joy than they originally anticipated,” Moreno explained.” It makes them see how easy it could be to do stuff in the future.”

For Smith, who participated one year, she agreed it allowed her to be involved in the community.

“I think just being in Honor Society for a year enabled me to do community service more,” she said. “I really enjoyed being in Honor Society.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.