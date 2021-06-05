EHS National Honor Society aims community service projects at kids in need

ELKO – Serving children in need was a theme for several Elko High School’s National Honor Society members this year.
Students found creative ways to help children as part of their membership in the Honor Society, which is “proving your commitment to service,” according to adviser and math teacher Nicole Moreno.
Among the projects was a stuffed toy drive for Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City that originated before the pandemic closed the schools.
Four seniors, Karlie Allen, Ishika Bhakta, Kaden Konakis and Jenifer Hurtado, collected the toys.
“We were lucky to have Karlie,” Hurtado said. “She works at Kohl’s, and they donated about 80 new stuffed animals.”
Instead of sending the toys to Salt Lake, they were distributed equally to Children’s Dentistry of Elko, the Woman Infant and Children’s facility, the Children’s Cabinet, and pediatrician Dr. Celestine Hernandez at the Elko Clinic.
“We didn’t see the kids’ reactions to having a stuffed animal, but I would assume they liked them,” Hurtado said. “I enjoyed [the project], and I had a fun time.”
“I think it’s good for the community to know there are high schoolers and local kids who still have a passion for community service,” said senior Sarah Gorman. Along with fellow seniors Mariah Johnston and Xandry De Arrieta, she participated in Honor Society projects throughout the school year.
The three girls raised money to create goody bags for children who find themselves in the emergency room at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital or transferred to Salt Lake City for further treatment.
Each bag contains a coloring book, crayons, fruit snacks, a toy and an inspirational message. “When kids are transferred, it’s all of a sudden and no one is prepared for it,” Gorman explained. “These bags help the kids make that transition.”
The idea came from Johnston’s mother, who worked as a nurse at the hospital. “She said they really like that kind of stuff, so she gave us the idea.”
Gorman and Johnston also contributed pet food, toys and treats to the Elko Animal Shelter after brainstorming to find another community service project.
Members of the Honor Society also have to contribute time toward a service project. EHS senior Addy Smith also thought of children thrown into an unexpected situation and raised money to purchase pajamas and hygiene supplies for more than 75 children who are placed into a foster home.
Distributed by Court Appointed Social Advocates or CASA, the idea came to Smith after hearing stories about the foster care system from family and family friends. She hoped the donation “would take the stress off the foster parent and the kid, so they at least have something going into a new house when they’ve been through enough.”
“I know they are in super need all of the time,” Smith said of the CASA program and Division of Child and Family Services. “[The Pitts family] told me how much of a struggle it is to get supplies, especially when a foster kid is coming in at three in the morning with nothing except the clothes on their backs.”
“We are grateful Addy chose us as her project,” said Alanna McKinney, executive director of CASA. “Addy’s donations will support numerous children with basic needs like toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine products and pajamas.”
“It is always so humbling when kids help other kids for no reason other than to alleviate some of the pain they are going through,” McKinney added.
Additionally, Honor Society members Jenna Kidwell, Manuel Alvarado and Sophie Zimmerman collected books to donate to the Boys and Girls Club and Head Start of Northeastern Nevada.
The drive received a boost from the Great Basin College Library, which contributed 880 books from their youth-juvenile section discontinued several years ago.
“The books were looking for a new home and purpose after serving students in the Education program for so long,” explained reference librarian Eric Walsh, “and the National Honor Society Book Drive helps deliver these books directly to children.
“We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with the Elko National Honor Society and the Great Basin Library to help put books in the hands of children in our community,” said Jenna Campbell, Boys and Girls program director. “We would like to thank the National Honor Society and the students Jenna, Sophie, and Manuel for being great leaders and examples to the youth at the Boys & Girls Club of Elko.”
The experience gave the students a new outlook on what it means to serve the community.
One lesson Smith learned while raising money and collecting items for the CASA bags was how “a small community can come together and help.”
“I didn’t expect to get as many donations as I did, but once word got out, I was so shocked and thrilled with how many people got involved. Not just in my [project], but everyone else’s. That was nice to see.”
Johnston and Gorman are considering joining Kiwanis after high school to continue community service projects.
Moreno, who also serves as the adviser to the Key Club, said she had to allow service projects to count toward hours due to pandemic restrictions. This year, her students also had to reach out to the community through phone calls, text messages and emails to contact organizations.
“A lot of kids don’t know where to start, but I feel like once they put themselves out there and start calling, I think it brings them more joy than they originally anticipated,” Moreno explained.” It makes them see how easy it could be to do stuff in the future.”
For Smith, who participated one year, she agreed it allowed her to be involved in the community.
“I think just being in Honor Society for a year enabled me to do community service more,” she said. “I really enjoyed being in Honor Society.