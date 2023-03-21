RENO – Elko High School junior Ashlee Sandoval will represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud in Washington, D.C., next month.

Sandoval competed against five other students on March 11 at the Pioneer Center for Performing Arts in Reno to win the 18th Nevada Poetry Out Loud Competition.

She was among the final three finalists with runner-up Grace Hwang of Ed W. Clark High School in Las Vegas and third place winner Farrah Bader of Yerington High School.

Sandoval recited “Poem Toward People” by Ariel Yelen, “Superstition” by Ashley August and “Where did the handsome beloved go?” by Jalal al-Din Rumi.

The competition started with a field of more than 1,885 Nevada high school students at the local level during the fall school year and followed with district competitions in recent weeks. It is designed to teach poetry, stage presence, and confidence.

On Jan. 17, Sandoval advanced to the state finals, after besting seven other Elko County contestants.

State finalists included Clark County senior Grace Hwang of Ed W. Clark High School; Eureka County freshman Selene Contreras of Eureka County High School; Lyon County senior Farrah Bader of Yerington High School; Storey County sophomore Michael Rees of Virginia City High School; and Washoe County sophomore Rayann Hijaz of Coral Academy of Science in Reno.

Nevada Poetry Out Loud is a program of the Nevada Arts Council, presented in partnership with National Endowment for the Arts, The Poetry Foundation, Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Nevada Department of Education, and Nevada school districts.

To learn more about the Nevada Poetry Out Loud contest, contact the Nevada Arts Council or visit www.nvartscouncil.org/programs/arts-learning/pol/.