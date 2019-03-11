CARSON CITY – An Elko High School student is one of the nine high school poets from across the state who will take center stage at the 14th annual Nevada Poetry Out Loud State Finals March 16 in Reno.
Senior Mikayla De Guzman of Elko High School will be competing for a chance to be selected to represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud competition April 30 to May 1 in Washington D.C.
The State Finals start at noon to at KNPB Channel 5 Public Broadcasting’s studios, 1670 N. Virginia St., in Reno. The event is free, and open to the public and media.
“The talent and confidence we see in students, who get on stage and make these works their own, is just really remarkable,” said Maryjane Dorofachuk, arts learning specialist for the Nevada Arts Council, a sponsor of the program. “These teenagers inspire and they learn that words matter.”
The annual Poetry Out Loud competition started at the local level during the fall school year and followed with district competitions in recent weeks. Hundreds of high school students from around the state participated.
Poetry Out Loud is a program of the Nevada Arts Council, presented in partnership with National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.
