When COVID surged in the local community it was Elko’s nursing home residents who were hit the hardest. Elaine Guerra is being recognized for the high degree of caring and compassion she shows when she is interacting with nursing home residents.

“Elaine would always draw some sort of face on her mask to keep her patients entertained,” said her nomination. “She understood the challenges that the residents were facing by being isolated.”

Guerra said she always wanted to care for people and be a part of healing them.

“I had an amazing role model: my Mother!” she said. “I always looked up to her and the work she did and the things she accomplished. She was able to support our family on her own” as a nurse.

“Being a mother of two myself back then, I knew I needed a career that could support my family. Now I have a family of four children and an amazing husband.”

Guerra said nursing wasn’t just a job to her, “it was like a calling.”

“When someone asked me what I do for a living, I would be and am proud of saying, ‘I am a nurse.’”