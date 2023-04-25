ELKO – Elizabeth Stanfill knows all about starting your dreams in your kitchen.

That was where Stanfill Consulting was born and now serves 25 clients in the Elko area from offices located at 222 Silver St.

Stanfill Consulting is “a good source for small businesses when they need help,” explained Elizabeth. The company provides bookkeeping, marketing and human resource services for those starting their business or needing help to continue day-to-day operations.

As the managing member, Elizabeth is advising new business owners after she “learned the hard way. I’ve had my business for so long, I’ve gone through the ups and downs.”

Six years ago, Elizabeth opened her business solutions company after several years of working as an office manager for a construction company. It was there she found her passion in accounting and bookkeeping.

“I had no idea there was this whole accounting world that made my life happy,” she laughed. “I was like, ‘Wow! Where did this come from?’”

“I got into it back then and I’ve been doing it ever since and that love has never changed. I still love it,” she said.

When the construction company closed, the owner told Elizabeth it was now her turn to open her own business and help others.

“I was like, ‘That’s a great idea! Why don’t I do that?’ I started in my kitchen, I had a desk set up and had instant clients,” she recalled.

Looking back, the launch of Stanfill Consulting six years ago was a success. “I was surprised and very lucky. The old job closed down — it was Dec. 31 — and I started with five clients” a few days later. “I was ready to go.”

“I was very fortunate to have people who already trusted me because of the relationships I already built,” she continued. “It’s not always like that for everybody.”

Elizabeth also enrolled at the University of Phoenix, earned her bachelor’s degree and is three classes from receiving her master’s degree.

As her business grew, family members joined Elizabeth, like her cousin Jennifer Sprout who is Stanfill Consulting’s general and marketing manager, and her son Kyle Ashley, who managed the IT department and bought the division last month to create his own business.

“He was my IT manager for quite a while,” Elizabeth said. “He and I worked together on starting that aspect of the business because that was his passion.”

“We’re all in the same location and work very well together,” she added. “My cousin is my best friend, so it’s been a blessing.”

The Elko area is a “unique” location for entrepreneurs due to it being a primary location in the mining industry.

“Our main opportunity is to become entrepreneurs because we are that small rural town. You can go to the mines, but what if that’s not what you want to do? You find what you love and open a business. That’s what we do here and that’s what I love that about this town.”

“Do all of them work out? Nope. There’s a lot that fail, but there’s so many that succeed.”

Having moved to Elko in 2006 from California, Elizabeth observed that a company like hers might not last in her hometown.

“Would I be able to do this in a different place? Probably not,” she said. “Elko provides, in my opinion, more opportunity for the entrepreneur.”

Elizabeth said her experience in finding her passion for her business is the fuel that can energize others who are considering opening their own.

“The biggest challenge is to make sure you’re doing what you love,” she said. “Don’t do it thinking you’re going to make a million dollars. Do it because you’re passionate about it. Do it because it’s something you absolutely love. Can you be successful? Sure, but you’re probably going to be miserable.”

For those who have a talent or a skill that others say might translate into a business, be careful, Elizabeth said. “If somebody says you’re really good at that and you should start a company, make sure because you’re good at it doesn’t mean you love it. Make sure you love it.”

“I was so fortunate to find that passion before I went into school and before I started my business,” she continued. ”I knew this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

To learn more about Stanfill Consulting, visit them online at stanfillconsulting.com or call 775-777-2005.