Elko arts organizations join state exchange

ELKO – Nevada Arts Council recently created a new program called The Nevada Basin to Range Exchange, or BRX.
The arts support initiative invited artists and art entities from all over the state to participate in a gathering April 23-24 in Tonopah. The Elko County Art Club, Ghostlight Productions and the Western Folklife Center joined the forum that serves as a bridge between rural and urban art communities.
The application was limited to about 50 participants.
“The Nevada Arts Council, sponsored in part by the National Endowment for the Arts, put together this program for their pilot year,” said Ghostlight Productions Executive Director Emily Anderson.
Anderson said their organization was the only performing arts group there.
“It was a two-day convention,” Anderson said. “We got separated and sat down and talked with the people at our tables about Nevada art and what it means to you. What are some of the good things about the arts in Nevada? What are some of the difficulties of being an artist in Nevada? We pitched ideas on how we could collaborate, Elko with Vegas, like what Ghostlight does with the Charleston Heights Arts Center in Vegas or the Neon Museum.”
Anderson said they all pitched their own project idea and NAC staff will assign groups to work together based on the pitches. They are still waiting to hear about their collaborative assignments.
“Whatever kind of assignment the NAC comes up with we will be working on for the next year,” Anderson said.
“We went into it to get other artists to see what Elko has to offer,” said Brad McMullen, Western Folklife Center programs and gathering manager. “It was a great time and I am waiting to see what comes out of it.”
Representatives from the Elko Art Club were unavailable for comment.
According to a press release generated by NAC, the project was created to foster relationships between urban and rural communities, connect resources, identify new funding streams and engage intercommunity arts initiatives as a way to enrich residents’ lives.
Besides members from the three local groups, attendees included representatives of the Eureka Restoration Enterprise, City of Gerlach, The Holland Project, the Neon Museum, St. Mary’s Art Center, a number of individual artists and other groups from the far corners of the "Silver State.”
“It’s hard to say what we can expect to see, being that we just launched the program,” said Michelle Patrick, NAC community arts development specialist. “We do expect to see the results of their collaborative efforts within the next six months. One of the requirements of the program is to create a partnership and produce an arts-based initiative within one year. We can’t wait to see what they come up with.”
Other than the main NAC sponsored collaborative project that will soon take place, Anderson said she and her group made a number of beneficial connections.
“Eureka and Ely contacted us [to perform],” Anderson said. “Burning Man actually contacted us and has gifted us tickets to go there. Because of the BRX program, Burning Man has given us the opportunity to go and explore as artists.”
Anderson said the group is currently focused on putting together funding for the trip and working on a performing arts piece for the festival.
“The theme this year for Burning Man is “Metamorphosis,” Anderson said. “We are hoping to set up a theme camp. The idea is that people can come to the camp and have a ten to fifteen minute, interactive piece.”
Anderson said representatives of The Holland Project have also contacted her about doing an old-time radio show.
“Ghostlight loves performing in Elko, but we are hoping that we can spread performance arts throughout Northern Nevada,” Anderson said. “If we can get our name out there, we can help our actors and technicians grow as artists.”
