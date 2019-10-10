ELKO -- In her recently published book, “Nonnie’s Biscotti Simplified,” local author Jackie J. Torell shares with readers a variety of uniquely flavored biscotti recipes. Using simple ingredients with easy-to-follow instructions, readers are finding that biscotti is easier to make and more delicious to eat than they ever dreamed possible.
Torell’s love for all things biscotti began at an early age when she would help her Italian grandmother, Nonnie, bake biscotti for the family. In her book, the author encourages others to not be intimidated by the process of baking biscotti. The end result, she notes, is well worth the effort, adding “Every day is a good day for biscotti.”
With a passion for cooking, baking and developing recipes, Torell was put to the task after being diagnosed with food allergies. In an effort to help others, she wrote about her journey, sharing allergy-free recipes in “The Path to Eating Well with Multiple Food Sensitivities & Allergies." Her subsequent book, "Hungry for More: Eating Well with Multiple Food Sensitivities & Allergies,” was published earlier this year.
In “Nonnie’s Biscotti Simplified,” Jackie shares recipes for biscotti that she began baking long before she learned of her food allergies. Torell says there is a difference to baking now from what it was like before. She explains that she is now a “blind baker,” relying on others to taste-test every recipe she creates that isn't allergy-free, adding “I am never short of volunteers.”
You have free articles remaining.
After taking in to account the honest feedback and suggestions of her taste-testers and making the necessary adjustments, Torell is confident that the final outcome tastes the way she would expect it to just as if she were able to sample it herself.
Jackie J. Torell is a lifelong resident of northern Nevada. She continues to develop new recipes for both eating normal and allergy-free. For recipes, tips and inspiration visit her website at www.pathtoeatingwell.com
Torell’s earlier books and “Nonnie’s Biscotti Simplified” are available on Amazon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.