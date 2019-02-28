ELKO – Fourteen Elko County 4-H members participated in the second photo contest of the 2018-2019 4-H year. The theme for this contest was “Nature.”
The photographs continue to improve and exceed all expectations, proving that there are a few professional photographers in the making. The youth participate in photography workshops under the tutelage of Brandi Betancourt, owner of Allusive Images.
“Brandi has been helping with the 4-H photography program for three years and the quality of the photos the youth submit just keep getting better,” states Elizabeth Barry, Elko County 4-H program coordinator.
The contest was divided into three age divisions. Ella Moore, Starr Valley 4-H Club, took the Grand Champion award in the junior division. Grand Champion in the intermediate age division was Hailey Syme, Ruby Mountain 4-H Club. Mackenzie Wachtel, Starr Valley 4-H Club, took top honors in the senior age division.
The category “People’s Choice” is voted on by anyone who comes into the Cooperative Extension Office and looks at the pictures on display. This honor was awarded to Arena McDermott, Lamoille Crossroads 4-H Club.
The year continues with another 4-H photo contest in March. Photos following the theme “Sunrise/Sunset,” are due by March 15. The contest is open to all 4-H members, not just those taking photography as a project.
All grand champion photos are framed and hanging on display at the Cooperative Extension Office, 701 Walnut, Elko. For more information or to see the photographs stop by the office or call 738-7291.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.