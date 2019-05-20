Elko County 4-H visits Carson City

ELKO – On April 29, eight 4-H members from Elko County made a trip to Nevada’s capital to talk to Nevada lawmakers and to learn more about our state’s government in a longtime tradition of 4-H Capital Days.
Capital Days is an educational program for youth 13 to 18 years old (high school students) to learn about governmental procedures while visiting Nevada's capital city.
4-H members started the day with an early morning breakfast joining state lawmakers and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension faculty and staff. Youth were able to discuss issues of concern on local and state levels.
After breakfast, the group headed to the Nevada State Legislative building to talk to more members of the Legislature and to sit in on committee meetings. They also had the honor of sitting on the Assembly floor and in the balcony of the Senate.
4-H members toured the Legislative Building and the old Capitol, learning about Nevada’s history.
One of the highlights for the youth was meeting 4-H members from other parts of the state.
