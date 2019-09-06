You are the owner of this article.
2019 Elko County Fair parade winners announced

Manuel Coochum

Manuel Coochum walks down Idaho Street during the 2019 Elko County Fair parade winning best family entry. 

ELKO – The winners of the 99th Elko County Fair & Livestock Show parade were announced on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the Elko County Fair Board, the Aug. 30 parade included 49 entries and was organized and run by 15 Elko Lions Club volunteers.

Next year will be the 100th year of the fair, and according to organizers, the parade will highlight that milestone.

“Detailed plans will be announced closer to fair time next year. But we anticipate to be focusing [on] and celebrating the 100th anniversary,” said the Lions Club.

  • Rider(s) and Horse Drawn: Silver State Stampede Cowgirl Court
  • Musical Group: Elko High School Band of Indians
  • 4-H Club: 1. Lamoille Crossroads; 2. Mound Valley
  • Political: Assemblyman John Ellison
  • Family Entry: Manuel Coochum
  • Commercial: V Bar L Rodeo
  • Junior Organization: TDC Athletics
  • Adult Organization: Undecided Stables
  • Nonprofit: First Presbyterian Church

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

