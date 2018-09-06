Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rodeo queen and princess

The Silver State Stampede rodeo queen and princess enjoyed the sunny day. Sami Arps, left, and McShea Milligan rode the route starting on Commercial Street.
  • Rider(s) and Horse Drawn: Silver State Stampede Cowgirl Court
  • Musical Group: Elko High School Band of Indians
  • 4-H Club: 1. Mound Valley; 2. Lamoille
  • Political: Sen. Dean Heller for Senate
  • Family Entry: Manuel Coochum
  • Commercial: Sundance Storage
  • Junior Organization: Elko Anacondas Swim Team
  • Adult Organization: Lucky Day Stables
  • Nonprofit: Lions Club of Elko & Miss Elko County
