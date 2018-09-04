Riders and Horse Drawn - Silver State Stampede Cowgirl Court
Musical Group - Elko High School Band of Indians
4-H Club
- Mound Valley 4-H Club
- Lamoille 4-H Club
Political - Senator Dean Heller for Senate
Family Entry - Manuel Coochum
Commercial - Sundance Storage
Junior Organization - Elko Anacondas Swim Team
Adult Organization - Lucky Day Stables
Nonprofit - Lions Club of Elko & Miss Elko County
