2019 Elko County Fair Schedule

Peyton Steinfeld plays with his goat before judging at the Elko County Fair last year.

Thursday Aug 29:

8 a.m.—Herd work, non-pro and open snaffle bit, open snaffle bit, non-pro cow horse

8 a.m.—Home arts entries accepted in the exhibit building

6 p.m. – Home arts entries close

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – 4-H livestock entries due at auction barn

Friday Aug. 30:7:15 – 1:30 p.m. – 4-H livestock classes in judging arena

8 a.m. – Herd work for all classes in the main arena, non-pro hackamore,

two reined class, limited non-pro bridle

8 a.m. vendor booths open all day for remainder of fair

11 a.m. – Parade sponsored by the Elko Lion’s Club downtown

1 p.m.—Post time horse races

1 p.m. – Home arts exhibit hall opens, carnival begins

1 – 2 p.m. – Women’s branding eliminations

4 p.m. — Open branding eliminations

8 p.m. – Cowboy dance

Sat. Aug. 31:7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Livestock classes in judging arena

8 a.m.—Cowboy Color Chase begins

8 a.m. – Nevada cattle working women’s class

9 a.m. – Home arts building opens (premium monies may be picked up)

1 p.m.—Post time horse races

5:30 p.m. (approx.) – Muley roping

5:30 p.m. Co-ed branding eliminations

8 p.m. – Cowboy dance

Sun. Sept. 18 a.m. – Champion Nevada cow horse

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Home arts building open (premium monies may be

picked up

9:30 a.m. – Market livestock auction and sale

1 p.m.—Post time horse races

Main arena: women’s branding finals, men’s branding finals, co-ed branding finals

5:30 p.m. – Team roping

8 p.m. – Cowboy dance

Mon. Sept. 2:8 a.m. – Junior riders

9 a.m. – Second arena – Team roping finals

9 a.m. – Home arts building opens

10:30 a.m. (approx.) – Youth reined work, herd work

1 p.m. (approx.) – JM Capriola Outstanding Stock Horse award, Stevens/

Mitchell Top Non-Pro Rider award

1 p.m. – Post time horse races, annual Nevada Blackjack Challenge

3 p.m. – Exhibits and money may be picked up

6 p.m. – Home arts building closes

