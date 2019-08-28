2019 Elko County Fair Schedule

Thursday Aug 29:
8 a.m.—Herd work, non-pro and open snaffle bit, open snaffle bit, non-pro cow horse
8 a.m.—Home arts entries accepted in the exhibit building
6 p.m. – Home arts entries close
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. – 4-H livestock entries due at auction barn
Friday Aug. 30:7:15 – 1:30 p.m. – 4-H livestock classes in judging arena
8 a.m. – Herd work for all classes in the main arena, non-pro hackamore,
two reined class, limited non-pro bridle
8 a.m. vendor booths open all day for remainder of fair
11 a.m. – Parade sponsored by the Elko Lion’s Club downtown
1 p.m.—Post time horse races
1 p.m. – Home arts exhibit hall opens, carnival begins
1 – 2 p.m. – Women’s branding eliminations
4 p.m. — Open branding eliminations
8 p.m. – Cowboy dance
Sat. Aug. 31:7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Livestock classes in judging arena
8 a.m.—Cowboy Color Chase begins
8 a.m. – Nevada cattle working women’s class
9 a.m. – Home arts building opens (premium monies may be picked up)
1 p.m.—Post time horse races
5:30 p.m. (approx.) – Muley roping
5:30 p.m. Co-ed branding eliminations
8 p.m. – Cowboy dance
Sun. Sept. 18 a.m. – Champion Nevada cow horse
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Home arts building open (premium monies may be
picked up
9:30 a.m. – Market livestock auction and sale
1 p.m.—Post time horse races
Main arena: women’s branding finals, men’s branding finals, co-ed branding finals
5:30 p.m. – Team roping
8 p.m. – Cowboy dance
Mon. Sept. 2:8 a.m. – Junior riders
9 a.m. – Second arena – Team roping finals
9 a.m. – Home arts building opens
10:30 a.m. (approx.) – Youth reined work, herd work
1 p.m. (approx.) – JM Capriola Outstanding Stock Horse award, Stevens/
Mitchell Top Non-Pro Rider award
1 p.m. – Post time horse races, annual Nevada Blackjack Challenge
3 p.m. – Exhibits and money may be picked up
6 p.m. – Home arts building closes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.