Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – “Memorial Day means a lot to us veterans. Every single veteran I know has lost somebody in combat – friend or family. We are all a giant family.”

Those were the words of Daniel Sanders, Veteran of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada Commander, who spoke to nearly 200 people gathered at the Elko City Cemetery for the annual Memorial Day ceremony

Sunshine and blue skies welcomed attendees who remembered Elko County’s 99 fallen soldiers from World War I, World War II, the Korean, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War.

Hosted by the Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 and Auxiliary, former Post Commander Gil Hernandez was the master of ceremonies and opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The ceremony included Invocation by Lee Foster, chaplain of the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association, and Benediction by City Councilman Chip Stone.

Elko VFW Post Commander Michelle Milam gave the background of the Buddy Poppy handed out by Auxiliary members that was inspired by the poem “In Flanders Fields” written by World War I Canadian Army doctor John McCrae.

Local veterans who served in Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan were also recognized along with currently serving military.

"We try to do this every year because I think it's important that our community recognize our veterans who have served since 9/11," Hernandez said. "Us Vietnam and Korean veterans, we're proud of our service, but we want to say we're really proud of our men and women that have served or are still serving right now."

Foster and Deborah Hernandez shared the reading of the roll before the VFW Honor Guard and VFW Firing Party led the Salute to the Dead.

VFW Bugler Bob Neitz played “Taps” to close the Salute.

Elko High School Band under direction of Jared Hearld played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and a medley of military anthems, with the EHS Color Guard posting the flags of each branch of the service.

POW/MIA members were also on hand with flags.

Sanders, who served 21 years with the Air Force as an aircraft mechanic before his retirement, observed it was “a beautiful, fantastic day” for the ceremony.

“I am honored to be here today, I appreciate and I hope that all members here know that we as Americans have the freedoms and the rights because of those that sacrificed the greatest and are not here with us anymore,” he said.

“As veterans we are extremely proud. We don’t ask what we need to do we ask how we can do,” Sanders said. “We serve because of you folks. We are here to protect your rights along with our rights.”

Driving up from Tonopah, Sanders said he was invited by Hernandez to accept his invitation to speak on Memorial Day and was happy to do so because of Elko’s support of veterans.

2023 Memorial Day Ceremony Elko City Cemetery flags for Memorial Day VFW Nevada Commander Daniel Sanders Former Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 Commander Gil Hernandez Elko High School band Elko High School Color Guard Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 Post Commander Michelle Milam Deborah and Gil Hernandez Lee Foster, Chaplain of the POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association Gaspar J. Salaz VFW Post 2350 Honor Guard VFW Post 2350 Firing Party VFW Post 2350 Firing Party Salute VFW Bugler Bob Neitz POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association Elko VFW Post Commander Michelle Milam

“That’s one of the reasons I like coming here is because the VFW and the veterans organizations are very in tune with the community and the community is always in tune with the veterans,” he said. “It’s a very veteran-friendly town.”

He said the future installation of the Elko National Cemetery is “awesome, it’s great to have.”

Sanders said he met Hernandez when they collaborated to bring up the Vietnam War-era UH-1 Huey helicopter for a future veterans memorial park that was transported to the Elko VFW Post on May 8.

The VFW Post in Beatty where Sanders serves recently merged with the now closed Amargosa Valley VFW Post that used to be the home of helicopter.

“We worked closely with Gil and the post here to get the helicopter here,” he explained. “It was a lot of work and effort to get it here.”

He said he was interested in digging into the Huey’s history, stating he knew it came from California but was not sure if it had flown in combat overseas.

“It takes a lot of time and effort, unless you can get into that right spot, then you can start getting the history.” Sanders said, adding that the helicopter’s history might be found in the National Archives.

Hernandez, who has emceed the ceremony for 18 years, said about 1,000 flags were placed at gravestones on Saturday and thanked 4-H Clubs, Boy Scouts, Girls Scouts and other community volunteers for their time.