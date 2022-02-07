 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elko County Gold youth basketball takes first place

  • 0
Elko County Gold Girls team

Members of the Elko County Gold girls travel team celebrate taking first at the Crack the Boards tournament on Jan. 23. Front row from left: Siah Manzanares, Kaydee Lacey, Tymberlee Harrington, Madisyn Kroupa, Lexi Watkins, Brooklyn Bahr and NiNi Villegas. In back row are coaches Crystal Watkins and Rusty Bahr. 

 SUBMITTED

Elko County Gold girls travel team took first place in Crack the Boards basketball tournament in Utah the weekend of Jan. 22-23.

The team made up of local third and fourth-graders, entered the championship game at West Valley Middle School to face Slam, a team from Idaho that had gone unbeaten.

Game 1 saw the EC Gold defeat the Flash, 12 to 2, which advanced them to the second round. There, the faced Culture Shock to win 11 to 8. They faced them again for game 3, winning 21 to 8.

The championship round saw them take win over Slam Black, 12 to 6 in their first tournament of the year.

Members of the Elko County Gold girls’ team are Siah Manzanares, Kaydee Lacey, Tymberlee Harrington, Madisyn Kroupa, Lexi Watkins, Brooklyn Bahr and NiNi Villegas. They are coached by Rusty Bahr and Crystal Watkins.

Tryouts for the team are scheduled once a year during the summer and includes a team for fourth and fifth grade boys.

People are also reading…

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club at 775-738-2759

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

TORONTO (AP) — The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday and a former U.S. ambassador to Canada said groups in the U.S. must stop interfering in the domestic affairs of America's neighbor as protesters opposed to COVID-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown.

Watch Now: Related Video

Romance scams to avoid as Valentine's Day approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News