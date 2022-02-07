Elko County Gold youth basketball takes first place

Elko County Gold girls travel team took first place in Crack the Boards basketball tournament in Utah the weekend of Jan. 22-23.

The team made up of local third and fourth-graders, entered the championship game at West Valley Middle School to face Slam, a team from Idaho that had gone unbeaten.

Game 1 saw the EC Gold defeat the Flash, 12 to 2, which advanced them to the second round. There, the faced Culture Shock to win 11 to 8. They faced them again for game 3, winning 21 to 8.

The championship round saw them take win over Slam Black, 12 to 6 in their first tournament of the year.

Members of the Elko County Gold girls’ team are Siah Manzanares, Kaydee Lacey, Tymberlee Harrington, Madisyn Kroupa, Lexi Watkins, Brooklyn Bahr and NiNi Villegas. They are coached by Rusty Bahr and Crystal Watkins.

Tryouts for the team are scheduled once a year during the summer and includes a team for fourth and fifth grade boys.

For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club at 775-738-2759

